Okolo’s appointment as Apostolic Nuncio to Czech Republic well deserved — Obi

Former Governor Peter Obi has congratulated a Nigerian Archbishop, His Grace Jude Thaddeus Okolo, on his recent appointment as the apostolic nuncio to the Czech Republic by Pope Francis.

The 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party spoke via his Media Office on Wednesday.

Obi described the appointment as a recognition of Archbishop Okolo’s hard work, commitment and dedication in his sacerdotal vocation.

He mentioned that people like Archbishop Okolo should be celebrated more loudly in Nigeria as their achievements in life are bound to inspire many Nigerian youths.

He said: “The appointment of Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo as the Apostolic Nuncio to Czech Republic, reminds us that in Nigeria, we have men and women who, through hard work and discipline, have distinguished themselves as capable leaders, and are willing to effect a positive change in society if given a chance.

“Those are the kind of productive leaders our youths should follow after.”

Obi encouraged the Archbishop to keep the flag of hard work, integrity and dedication flying in his new position.

He urged him to continue to invest positively in humans around him and through brotherly love, continue to win souls to God’s kingdom, while contributing to a better world for all.