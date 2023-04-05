Okolie to defend world title against Billam-Smith

Lawrence Okolie will defend his world title in a bumper domestic clash with Chris Billam-Smith.

WBO cruiserweight champion Okolie recently failed to impress in a lacklustre display against David Light in Manchester.

There, he outpointed the challenger and retained his title.

It was his first fight having made the switch from Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing to the BOXXER and Sky Sports stable, where a large portion of the domestic talent at cruiserweight lies.

Both Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe are eyeing clashes with Okolie for the world title, but it is the Bournemouth native who has been confirmed as the challenger.

The fight will take place on his home turf on May 27, where he will hope to be roared on by a raucous crowd at the home of his beloved AFC Bournemouth, the Vitality Stadium.

Okolie has a good relationship with his former training partner Billam-Smith when he previously worked under the challenger’s current trainer Shane McGuigan.

However after linking up with SugarHill Steward, Okolie is prepared to make a huge statement in a a big night in front of a packed-out crowd.

The champion said: “I’m pumped, I’m ready to go. I’ve just come off a successful defence where I won all 12 rounds against an unknown but tough competitor, a national champion in his homeland. Now weeks later I am going in against a known tough boxer, the highly-ranked former European champion and current Commonwealth champion Chris Billam-Smith.

“Not many fighters make back to back defences in such a short space of time. Not many pick the hardest fights available to them, but that’s what I’m about. Chris – I love you, but I have to get the KO in this one.”

It was tough night for “The Sauce” earlier this month who was trying to work away any ring rust from his lengthy absence from the ring, after finally resolving his future.

Billam-Smith will be full of confidence going into the contest given his two back-to-back wins at a smaller arena on the south coast including in a domestic clash against Isaac Chamberlain.

And the challenger believes there is no better time than the present to take advantage of his shot at a world title.

He said: “Fighting someone I know well for a world title is a very exciting opportunity. I’m elated to be fighting at the home of my beloved AFC Bournemouth in front of my phenomenal fans and on May 27th I will repay them by winning a world title.”