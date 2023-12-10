Okocha,  Mikel, others light up Marrakech ahead of CAF Awards

The CAF Awards 2023, one of the most eagerly awaited events on the African football calendar, takes place on December 11, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.
With a few hours to go before the prestigious ceremony, CAF has announced the presence of several renowned guests.
The guest will join the nominees in celebrating the excellence and remarkable achievements of African football.
Among the prestigious guests who have confirmed their presence are football legends, music and art celebrities and prestigious names from other sporting disciplines, including Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Abedi Pele (Ghana), El Hadji Diouf (Senegal), Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Jonathan Pitroipa (Burkina Faso), Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia), Ahmed Hassan (Egypt), Perpetua Nkwocha (Nigeria), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon) and Mikel Obi (Nigeria).
These renowned personalities will bring an aura of grandeur to the event and help make this edition of the CAF Awards even more memorable.
On the sidelines of the event, a charity football game will be held at Marrakech Stadium on December 10 at 16h00 local time (15h00 GMT) to honour earthquake victims.
The CAF Awards are a special opportunity to recognise and reward outstanding performances by African players, coaches, teams and clubs over a given period.
This year, the period under consideration runs from November 2022 to September 2023 for the men’s categories and from December 2022 to November 2023 for the women’s categories.
Full list of legends expected
Legends Country
El Hadji Diouf Senegal
Samuel Eto’o Cameroon
Luis Bucuane Mozambique
Emmanuel Adebayor Togo
Gaelle Enganamouit Cameroon
Geremi Njitap Cameroon
Janine van Wyk South Africa
Pascal Feindouno Guinea
Herita Ilunga DR Congo
Charles Kabore Burkina Faso
Thomas N’Kono Cameroon
Abedi Pele Ghana
Alberta Sackey Ghana
Austin Jay-Jay Okocha Nigeria
Clementine Toure Côte d’Ivoire
Emmanuel Amunike Nigeria
Ahmed Hassan Egypt
Siaka Tiene Cote d’Ivoire
Jonathan Pitroipa Burkina Faso
Kalusha Bwalya Zambia
Khalilou Fadiga Senegal
Mercy Akide Nigeria
Mikel John Obi Nigeria
Onome Ebi Nigeria
Patrick M’Boma Cameroon
Perpetua Nkwocha Nigeria
Mamadou Niang Senegal
Precious Dede Nigeria
Rainford Kalaba Zambia
Titi Camara Guinea
Rigobert Song Cameroon
Salomon Kalou Côte d’Ivoire
Siphiwe Tshabalala South Africa
Anthony Baffoe Ghana
Mustapha El Haddaoui Morocco
Demba Ba Senegal.