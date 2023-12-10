Okocha,  Mikel, others light up Marrakech ahead of CAF Awards

The CAF Awards 2023, one of the most eagerly awaited events on the African football calendar, takes place on December 11, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.

With a few hours to go before the prestigious ceremony, CAF has announced the presence of several renowned guests.

The guest will join the nominees in celebrating the excellence and remarkable achievements of African football.

Among the prestigious guests who have confirmed their presence are football legends, music and art celebrities and prestigious names from other sporting disciplines, including Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Abedi Pele (Ghana), El Hadji Diouf (Senegal), Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Jonathan Pitroipa (Burkina Faso), Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia), Ahmed Hassan (Egypt), Perpetua Nkwocha (Nigeria), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon) and Mikel Obi (Nigeria).

These renowned personalities will bring an aura of grandeur to the event and help make this edition of the CAF Awards even more memorable.

On the sidelines of the event, a charity football game will be held at Marrakech Stadium on December 10 at 16h00 local time (15h00 GMT) to honour earthquake victims.

The CAF Awards are a special opportunity to recognise and reward outstanding performances by African players, coaches, teams and clubs over a given period.

This year, the period under consideration runs from November 2022 to September 2023 for the men’s categories and from December 2022 to November 2023 for the women’s categories.

Full list of legends expected

Legends Country

El Hadji Diouf Senegal

Samuel Eto’o Cameroon

Luis Bucuane Mozambique

Emmanuel Adebayor Togo

Gaelle Enganamouit Cameroon

Geremi Njitap Cameroon

Janine van Wyk South Africa

Pascal Feindouno Guinea

Herita Ilunga DR Congo

Charles Kabore Burkina Faso

Thomas N’Kono Cameroon

Abedi Pele Ghana

Alberta Sackey Ghana

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha Nigeria

Clementine Toure Côte d’Ivoire

Emmanuel Amunike Nigeria

Ahmed Hassan Egypt

Siaka Tiene Cote d’Ivoire

Jonathan Pitroipa Burkina Faso

Kalusha Bwalya Zambia

Khalilou Fadiga Senegal

Mercy Akide Nigeria

Mikel John Obi Nigeria

Onome Ebi Nigeria

Patrick M’Boma Cameroon

Perpetua Nkwocha Nigeria

Mamadou Niang Senegal

Precious Dede Nigeria

Rainford Kalaba Zambia

Titi Camara Guinea

Rigobert Song Cameroon

Salomon Kalou Côte d’Ivoire

Siphiwe Tshabalala South Africa

Anthony Baffoe Ghana

Mustapha El Haddaoui Morocco

Demba Ba Senegal.