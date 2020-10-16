Members of the Super Eagles teams of 1980, 1994, Atlanta 1996 Dream Team as well as track and field and boxing dominated the list of the 60 sports icons that was unveiled during the celebration of Nigeria’s most outstanding sports icons of the last 60 years.
The event, which took place at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday, will have the pictures of the stars on display for 60 days.
According to the votes cast to pick the outstanding stars through various platforms, Mercurial Super Eagles players like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal, Emmanuel Amunike of the famed 1994 and Atlanta 1996 Dream Team were selected by a wide spectrum of Nigerians.
Also selected are the 1980 Green Eagles that won Nigeria’s maiden Nations Cup on home soil with Team captain Christian Chukwu and Segun Odegbami listed individually.
Emmanuel Okala and Mudashiru Lawal were also picked as symbol of the 1980 Green Eagles.
The Golden Eagles of 1985 that paraded the likes of Captain Nduka Ugbade, Victor Igbinoba and coached by Sebastian Brodricks-masuen were also recognised.
Nigerian first Olympics medallist Nojeem Maiyegun, first individual Gold medallist Chioma Ajunwa, Mary Onyali, Sunday Bada, Commonwealth Games Medalists Olawunmi Majekodunmi, Samuel Igun, world boxing champions Hoggan Kid Bassey, Dick Tiger, Chidi Imoh and female Wrestler Odunayo Adekuruoye also made the list.
Legendary footballer Teslim Thunder Balogun, ace radio commentators Mazi Ernest Okonkwo, Dr. Larry Izamoje, sports philanthropists Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief Moshood Abiola and Chief Adebutu Kesington among others also made the icons list.
Notable personalities that graced the memorable event included Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of State Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Dr. Adeleke Mamora, Minister of State for Health; Dr. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister Interior; and Sharon Ikpeazor, Minister of State for the Environment.
Below are the names of the unveiled 60 Sports Icons
1. Chioma Ajunwa
Mary Onyali
Jighere Wellington
Odion Aikhoje
Duncan Dokiware
Austin Okocha
Kanu Nwankwo
Feyisetan Are
Blessing Okagbare
Garba Lawal
Lucy Ejike
Falilat Ogunkoya/Atlanta 96 Women’s 4x400m Quartet
Sunday Bada/Sydney 2000 Men’s 4x400m Quartet
Football Dream Team, Atlanta 1996 Olympics
Emmanuel Amuneke
Chika Chukwumeriji
Davidson Ezinwa
Odunayo Adekuoroye
Modupe Oshikoya
Peter Konyegwachie
Olusoji Fasuba
Nduka Ugbade/Sebastine Broadricks Emasuen/1985 Golden Eaglets
Hogan Bassey
Dick Tiger
Samuel Peters
Barcelona 92′ quartet (Men’s 4x100m Relay)
Funke Oshonaike
Segun Odegbami
D’Tigress
Segun Toriola
Roland Ezuruike
Mayegun Nojeem
Sam Igun
Israel Adesanya
Super Eagles 1994
Olumide Oyedeji
Blessing Oborududu
Tompraba Grikpa
Chidi Imoh
Christian Chukwu
Ajibola Adeoye
Stephen Keshi
Atanda Musa
Muda Lawal/Emmanuel Okala/Green Eagles 1980
Daniel Amokachi
Rashidi Yekini
Teslim Thunder Balogun
Perpetual Nkwocha
Super Falcons
Power Mike
Flora Ugwunwa
Lauretta Onye
Sam Okwaraji
Nduka Odizor
David Izonrite
Chief MKO Abiola
Dr. Larry Izamoje
Mazi. Ernest Okonkwo
Alh. Aliko Dangote
Chief Sir Kesington Adebutu.
