A former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro has called for peaceful coexistence among members of the ex-Niger Delta agitators and other citizens of the country.

A statement by Supreme Ibitomi, Special Assistant, Media to Okiro said he made the call when leaders of the ex-agitators visited him on Sunday in Abuja.

He advised them to be peaceful wherever they found themselves as it was the only panacea to development in a heterogeneous country like Nigeria.

The former police boss thanked the group for embracing the presidential amnesty programme of the Federal Government and urged them to be law abiding.

Earlier, the leader of the ex-agitators, Awe Akuke said they were indebted to Okiro for the role he played in the actualisation of the amnesty programme.

Akuke said that many of them would have been dead by now if not that they resolved to embrace the amnesty by the Federal Government.

The group, which comprised leaders of phase one, two and three of the programme, expressed gratitude to Okiro, who they referred to as “Father of Amnesty”.

In a related development, Okiro has advised the leaders of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), to always carry their members along in decision making to minimize friction, rancour and suspicion.

Okiro gave the advice when leaders of the group led by the pioneer secretary and chairman of the Elders Council, Abuja chapter, visited him in Abuja.

He assured them of his support in the quest to unite and work towards an enduring peace in the Niger Delta.

Earlier, leader of the group, Braye Odiowei, Chairman of the Abuja chapter of the Elders Council, said the visit was to express their gratitude and invite the former police boss to their upcoming general election.

He said that the council had resolved to make Okiro its life patron in recognition of his contributions to the development of the region and the Ijaws in particular over the years.

The chairman said that Okiro has always been in the forefront in protecting the interests of the people of the region and had never disappointed them.