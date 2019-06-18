Former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro on Tuesday, enjoined ex-militants to be peace ambassadors in the Niger Delta region of the country.

A statement by Supreme Ibitomi, his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, disclosed that Okiro gave the advice when a delegation of some ex-militants from the region, led by “General” Awe Akuke paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The for IGP noted that through the amnesty programme, enduring peace was restored to the Niger Delta region and many families were spared the trauma of losing their beloved ones.

Okiro further urged them to spread the message of peace to educate the younger generations in the region to desist from taking up arms no matter their condition.

He advised them to always use legal means to demand for their rights, saying that the present government was sincere to transform the lives of Nigerians.

He commended them for their true repentance and total dedication to the principles of the amnesty programme which offered them windows of opportunity to prove themselves.

Okiro described the ex-militants as brilliant youths who were pushed into taking up arms due to frustration and lack of opportunities and misguided advice.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Akuke said that the programme had afforded them the opportunity to enjoy quality lives and to also contribute their quotas to nation building.

He commended Okiro for his foresight of selling the idea to the late President Yar’Adua’s administration.

Akuke added that the visit was to honour Okiro and to thank him for his concern for the region.