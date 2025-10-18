Okezie Ikpeazu: A colossus of humility, peace at 61, by Enyinnaya Appolos

At 61, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu stands tall in the history of Abia State, not merely as the fourth governor, but as a symbol of calm strength, intellectual depth, and uncommon humility. His life’s journey, from the lecture halls of academia to the corridors of power, reflects a rare blend of scholarship, service, and simplicity, the true marks of leadership.

Born and raised by teacher and nurse parents from Umuobiakwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, Ikpeazu distinguished himself early as a scholar of remarkable intellect. By the age of 30, he had earned a Doctorate Degree (Ph.D.) in Biochemical Pharmacology, an extraordinary academic feat that set him apart in both the classroom and public life. As a university teacher, he dedicated himself to nurturing young minds, shaping future scientists, communicators, and leaders. His scholarly curiosity and disciplined intellect later found expression in public policy, particularly in environmental management and waste control, where he became an acknowledged expert long before venturing into politics.

When Dr. Ikpeazu assumed office in 2015 as the fourth Governor of Abia State, the state was, by all accounts, in a gloomy condition, burdened by infrastructural decay, economic stagnation, and rising insecurity. Yet, with characteristic calmness, patience, and vision, he confronted these challenges head-on.

Between 2015 and 2023, his administration, quietly and without noise, propaganda, or blame games, laid a solid foundation for Abia State. By the time he left office in 2023, after eight years in power, Abia, particularly Aba, had experienced a new era of infrastructural renewal. The roads, bridges, and urban regeneration projects that now define Abia’s landscape trace their origins to his foresight and consistency in governance.

But perhaps his most defining legacy is not built in concrete, but in the character of leadership he embodied. Ikpeazu governed with a temperament anchored on peace, tolerance, and inclusion. He was never one to engage in public altercations or political hostility. Instead, he carried himself with the calm assurance of a man who understood that true strength lies in restraint.

To his credit and political maturity, Ikpeazu resisted divisive political manoeuvrings and became the first governor in Abia’s history to complete eight years in office with one deputy governor, a rare record in Nigeria’s political space.

As governor, he never personalised the Government House. He made it truly a people’s house, a place where every Abian felt welcome, with free access and a sense of belonging. He created opportunities for others to rise, grooming aides, political associates, and technocrats who have since gone on to make their marks in politics, business, and public administration. His leadership style reflected the humility of a teacher and the empathy of a father figure.

Under Ikpeazu’s watch as Governor of Abia State, democracy was not just practiced but nurtured. He created an environment where democratic principles thrived in their truest form, allowing both the ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and opposition parties to freely exercise their political and democratic rights without fear, harassment, or intimidation of any kind.

He understood that democracy flourishes only when freedom of expression and association are protected. Thus, his administration maintained an open political space, where dissenting voices were not silenced but respected as part of the democratic process. Political rallies of opposition parties were held peacefully, critics spoke freely, and no citizen was persecuted for holding a different political opinion.

Through his calm leadership and deep sense of fairness, Ikpeazu demonstrated that power can be exercised without oppression. He proved that true democracy is about inclusion, tolerance, and respect for divergent views, values that remain a lasting part of his legacy in Abia’s political history.

He empowered many, helping them build their political credentials under his mentorship. Almost three years after leaving office, Dr. Ikpeazu has continued to maintain cordial relationships across political lines, showing no resentment toward those who disagreed with or even betrayed him. His forgiving spirit and accessibility remain some of his most admired qualities.

Significantly, Dr. Ikpeazu remains the first, and so far, only, Ngwa man to govern Abia State, and indeed, to attain such a political height in recorded human history. To the Ngwa people, his emergence as governor represented a moment of pride and fulfillment, the breaking of political barriers and the recognition of their contributions to Abia’s collective progress. Yet, he wore that historic achievement not with arrogance, but with grace, gratitude, and humility, consistently preaching unity, fairness, and peace among all Abians.

At 61, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu continues to personify the virtues that defined his years in office, humility, peace, intellect, and quiet confidence.

He remains a man who has served, succeeded, and moved on, without bitterness, vendetta, or the need for self-glorification. His calm spirit and unassuming strength make him indeed a colossus of humility and peace, a leader whose impact will echo across generations.

As he celebrates this milestone, may the world pause to appreciate the gentle giant from Ngwaland, the scholar, the governor, the teacher, and the peacemaker.

Enjoy the cultural dance steps of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu as he dances gracefully to beautiful traditional Ngwa tunes.