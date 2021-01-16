Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, has called on Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to tackle road dilapidation to reduce hardship.

Okei-Odumakin said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday that bad roads had become a source of concern to many Lagos residents.

She said that good roads were crucial to the economic growth of the state and movement of people.

“They will ease traffic and facilitate movement of goods,” she told NAN.

Okei-Odumakin said that bad roads in some parts of the state had caused much hardship on the residents.

“Apart from the issue of movement and the effect on the economy, the state of some roads in the state has brought serious security challenges,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin also urged the governor to take steps to address other infrastructure challenges.

She, however, praised the governor for effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She urged the governor not to overlook other sectors.

“Apart from roads, the government should invest in education and security.

“The administration, however, deserves a pass mark in its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak; it must remain focused.

“We acknowledge the effects of the pandemic on the world economy, we commend the efforts of the governor in handling the situation,” she said.