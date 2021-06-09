Prof. Peter Okebukola, a former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, has urged Lagos State University staff members to acquire additional skills to prepare well for retirement.

Okebukola, who is the Director, Lagos State University Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (LASU-ACEITSE), gave the advice in Lagos at his retirement ceremony.

The event was organised by LASU Faculty of Education.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the faculty honoured Okebukola, Prof. Bolanle Danmole and Prof. Nwabuno Nwaboku who bowed out of active service of the university.

Okebukola said that staff members of LASU would need to prepare adequately for retirement.

“Acquire more knowledge; a day is coming when nothing will come in again as salary; that day has arrived for me.

“I am encouraging us all to work on additional skills,” Okebukola said.

He thanked LASU for giving the retiring professors the opportunities to serve it.

The don also thanked God for His grace.

“Several people that came in with us are no more. I want all of you to keep praying for us.

“We will keep praying for LASU to become greater; more glorious days are ahead of this university,” Okebukola said.

Prof. Oyedamola Oke, Acting Vice-Chancellor of LASU, thanked the professors for their contributions to the growth of the university.

He wished them well in their future endeavours.

Prof. Tunde Owolabi, Dean, Faculty of Education, LASU, said that the professors displayed humility, generosity, integrity and sense of responsibility to academic and administrative works.

Owolabi said that it was the first time

three ‘academic juggernauts’ exited the faculty at the same time.

He said that their retirement left behind a big vacuum.

“I cannot say I am happy, but I thank God because they are alive to witness today’s event.

“It is a great challenge for us as a faculty; with God we shall overcome it,” he said.