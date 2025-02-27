Oke Ogun PDP stakeholders pass vote of confidence in Makinde

Leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 10 Local Government Areas of Oke Ogun in Oyo North Senatorial District have passed a vote of confidence in the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

This was as they unanimously declared their loyalty and commitment to the party and the leadership of Governor Makinde, noting that all efforts would be made to ensure that the party continues to record success in all local governments of Oke Ogun and the state at large.

The stakeholders, rising from a meeting held at the residence of the Deputy Governor of the state, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, in Ibadan, on Wednesday, acknowledged and applauded the governor’s efforts towards the socioeconomic development of Oke Ogun Zone.

Speaking during the meeting, the Deputy Governor commended the Makinde-led administration for its commitment towards the development of the zone, noting how the administration has embarked on several landmark projects capable of turning the fortune of the zone around.

According to Lawal, the administration’s infrastructure development strides in Oke Ogun, especially the planned reconstruction of the Ikere Gorge Dam Road, will be a game-changer for the zone.

He maintained that the governor expressed the determination to fix the road leading up to Ikere Gorge Dam, which has the capacity to electrify all the councils in Oke Ogun and can also irrigate thousands of hectares of farmlands, and he has lived up to his words.

He said: “Among the many infrastructure development strides of the Governor Makinde-led administration in Oke Ogun is the planned rehabilitation of Ikere Gorge Dam Road.

“For anyone who knows, the dam has the huge potential for electricity generation and irrigation farming. However, many investors who desire to work on these potentials have always asked questions about the state of the road. The governor has matched his promise with action, and work will begin on the road soonest.”

The Deputy Governor also stressed the need for the PDP to remain strong and united behind the leadership of Governor Makinde, stating that every mechanism would be put in place to make the party stronger across the local governments, federal constituencies in Oke Ogun and by extension the Oyo North Senatorial District.

He stressed that following some of the submissions at the meeting, a reconciliation committee to address divisions in some councils of the zone would be put in place and he would take care of all the logistics, adding that the party must also meet at the federal constituency levels on a monthly basis henceforth.

Former state chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha; former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Barr. Adeniyi Farinto; former Member of the House of Representatives, Barr. Lanre Agoro; Elder Debo Adejumobi and Nike Arewa were nominated as members of the five-man reconciliation committee.

A communique made available to newsmen shortly after the meeting also indicated that the stakeholders noted the efforts made by Governor Makinde to develop Oke Ogun, including but not limited to the reconstruction of Moniya-Iseyin and Oyo-Iseyin roads, construction of a virgin road linking Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso and the ongoing rehabilitation of Iseyin-Saki Road, which is a federal road.

It equally commended the government for the ongoing rehabilitation of Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road, establishment of a LAUTECH Campus in Iseyin, upgrade of OYSADEP office now OYSADA to full functionality and the recruitment of qualified sons and daughters of Oke Ogun into the civil/public service, TESCOM, Oyo State Hospital Management Board, OYRTMA, SUBEB and other agencies.

The communique also hailed the governor for the inclusion of the constructions of Ogbooro-Agbonle and Igboho-Kisi Roads in the 2025 Budget.

Speaking severally, leaders of the party across each local government gave reports of the state of the party, with most of them calling on the governor to take a second look at the issue of the conversion of Adhoc Staff to full staff across the local governments such that a majority of the beneficiaries of the adhoc arrangement would not lose out completely.

Some of the leaders in attendance included former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi; Chief Jacob Adetoro; Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha; Barr. Adeniyi Farinto; Hon Shina Peller; Hon Lanre Agoro; Oyo North PDP senatorial chairman, Hon. Yinusa Yusuff; Alhaji J.S. Amodu; Alhaji Dauda Alaraje; Elder Debo Adejumobi; Hon. Ojemuyiwa Ojekunle; Mrs Nike Arewa; Hon Abdulwasi Musah; Hon. Lukman Balogun; Hon. Waheed Olaniyan.

The three members of the House of Assembly from Oke Ogun Zone, namely; Hon. Dele Adeola, Hon Riliwan Saminu Gbadamosi (Wale Canada), Hon Anthony Ogunsola, as well as Special Assistants to the Governor on Saki and Irepo Federal Constituencies, Alhaji Waheed Oluwakemi and Alhaji Sarafadeen Yusuff (Al Wajud) also attended the meeting.

Also in attendance were Commissioners, Special Advisers, Special Assistants, Board Chairmen and other appointees of the governor from Oke Ogun Area such as Professor Adelabu Solihu; Hon. Adeniyi Adebisi; Alhaja Faosat Sanni; Alhaji Siju Lawal; Hon. Samuel Adejumobi; Okunrinjeje Abiodun Oni; Hon. Julius Okedoyin; Mr Femi Awakan; Revd. Adeboyin Oladokun; Ayo Olopoenia; Moses Alao; and Surveyor Dasola Adefabi Fadiran, among others.

