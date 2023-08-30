Oke-Odumakin to Lagos Assembly: Let’s know why you rejected commissioner-nominees

A human rights activist, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, has urged the Lagos State House of Assembly to make public its reason for not confirming the appointments of 17 commissioner-nominees sent to it by Governor Babajide Santo-Olu.

Okei-Odumakin, also the President of Women Arise, made the demand in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

She said the Assembly needed to clear the air by making its findings public on why the nominees were rejected.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the assembly on Wednesday at plenary rejected 17 commissioner-nominees, including former Commissioners for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and Information, Gbenga Omotosho.

Other nominees rejected included Folashade Adefisayo, Yomi Oluyomi, Folashade Ambrose, Barakat Bakare, Olalere Odusote, Dr. Rotimi Fashola and Bolaji Dada.

Others are Sam Egube, Olalekan Fatodu, Solape Hammond, Mosopefolu George, Aramide Adeyoye, Seun Osiyemi, Rotimi Ogunwuyi and Dr. Olumide Oluyinka.

The activist cautioned the House of Assembly not to politicise the confirmation of commissioner-nominees.

Okie-Odumakin said that politicising the confirmation of appointments of commissioner-nominees would impact the service delivery of the appointees.

She said: “In order to clear the air, the House will be fair in the eyes of the public by making its findings on the nominees that were rejected known.

“There is already a public perception that the legislative arm of the State is at loggerheads with the executive.

“Such a rejection is an unprecedented development in Lagos since 1999.

“So by making the findings public, it will instill public confidence and trust in our lawmakers.”

NAN recalls that the lawmakers, however, confirmed 22 other commissioner-nominees of the state Governor.

The exercise, which was done through a voice vote, was sequel to the screening of the nominees at the assembly’s Committee of the Whole at plenary.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who presided, said the exercise followed a rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by an ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed