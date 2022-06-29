Okagbare’s further ban disqualifies Nigeria’s 4x100m squad from World Championships

The Athletics Integrity Unit has announced that banned Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been found to have committed additional anti-doping rule violations.

According to a statement on the website of AIU, the violations were specifically about evading sample collection and tampering or attempted tampering with the doping control process.

It said: “While Okagbare has had her current 10-year ban from athletics extended by one year, for a total of 11 years now, another significant consequence of this decision against her is that Nigeria has lost its potential qualification place for the women’s 4x100m relay at next month’s World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

“This is because six days after Okagbare evaded sample collection (June 13, 2021), she competed in the 4x100m relay event at the Nigeria Olympic Trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s World Championships.

“All individual and relay results involving Okagbare, from June 13 2021, are now disqualified under the rules.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Okagbare was handed a 10-year ban by the AIU in February 2022 for multiple breaches of anti-doping rules.

