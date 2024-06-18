Okada union’s officer killed by gunmen in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a man in the early hours of Tuesday by two men riding on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as Okada in Ado-Ekiti.

The middle-aged man, whose identity had yet to be known, was shot dead in broad daylight by the unidentified gunmen around the popular Okesa roundabout in Ado-Ekiti.

He was said to have been shot, moments after he asked to know if the gunmen had obtained ticket for the day.

Witnesses who knew the victim before his death said that he was one of the officers engaged to issue tickets to commercial motorcyclists around Okesa roundabout.

The witnesses said that the killers immediately sped off upon realising that their plan had been successfully achieved.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Okada Riders’ Association in the state, Kunle Asaolu, said that the deceased was one of those working with the association.

Also Read:

Also reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the development, saying that investigation had begun to unravel the perpetrators of the act and their motives.

NAN reports that the incident led to people around the ever-busy area to scamper for safety, as many hurriedly closed shops and offices for fear of reprisals by members of the okada union.

NAN also reports that the corpse of the victim had been deposited at the mogue of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.