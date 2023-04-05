Okada riders ‘kill’ policeman in Lagos  

There was unrest along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway following the alleged killing of a policeman by some commercial motorcyclists popularly known as okada riders.

At least three guns belonging to the police were allegedly hijacked.

Daily Trust reports that the incident happened around Cele Bus Stop and has created panic in the area.

Our correspondent, who was around the area, sighted the lifeless body of the police by the roadside and observed that no fewer than five patrol vehicles filled with fully armed policemen were pursuing the okada riders towards Second Rainbow/Mile 2 along the expressway.

The riders were also seen brandishing objects like cutlasses, sticks and iron rods as they fled from police arrest.

The cause of the confrontation between the okada riders and the deceased policeman was not clear yet.