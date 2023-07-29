Okada rider given N20,000 after N1.2m was snatched from woman he organised to be robbed

828 828

A commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as okada rider, Niyiseun Oluwadare, has been given N20,000 from a robbery he organised with two others that fetched N1.2 million.

The money was snatched from the businesswoman the okada rider had been taking to the market for over one year now.

According to Oluwadare, who was paraded by the police in Akure, he reported the matter to the Ondo State Police Command after his accomplices failed to release his share of the money.

He said: “l reported my accomplices to the Police when they failed to pay the balance N380,000 into my account.”

The 35-year-old father of three and his accomplices reportedly stole the money from the passenger along ldanre Road in Akure metropolis.

He told Vanguard News: “I have been taking the woman to the market every five days and I knew she has huge amount of money.

“Sometimes, when she does not have time to go, she would call on me and give me money to get the items for her.

“She gives me N1 million to take to the market for her.

“On that fateful day, I planned with one of the boys that issues tickets along Idanre Road to carry out an attack on the woman, so as to collect the N1.2 million.

“We were three in number, but the third person ran away.

“I was given only N20,000.

“I asked for the balance and they are yet to pay it.

“He gave me the money while I was with the police.

“It is remaining N380,000.”