Okada rider arrested for assaulting varsity staff with suspected charm

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested Adekunle Frances, a 20-year-old commercial motorcyclist, for allegedly assaulting a security officer with Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, using a whip suspected to be laced with a criminal charm.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the command, Omolola Odutola, and made available to newsmen.

The incident occurred on February 1, 2025 at about 4:30pm when the complainant, Idowu Joshua, a security officer attached to OOU, reported that while performing his lawful duty at the university’s Mini Campus, the suspect dropped off a passenger and illegally parked his motorcycle at the school gate.

When cautioned to remove his motorcycle, Frances refused, engaged the security officer in a physical altercation, and assaulted him using the said whip.

Upon receiving the complaint, officers from the Ago-Iwoye Divisional Police Command swiftly responded and arrested the suspect.

According to Odutola, while the law does not explicitly recognise “criminal charm”, the suspect will face prosecution for assault and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

The scene of the crime has been visited, and further investigations are ongoing.

The Police Public Relations Officer added: “The Ogun State Police Command reiterates that ignorance of the law is not an excuse and warns against acts of lawlessness, violence, and any form of assault on security personnel.

“Further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.”

