Okada man jailed for three months for negligent conduct

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Thursday sentenced a 20-year-old, okada rider, Adau Yahaya, to three months imprisonment for negligent conduct

Yahaya of Zone 3 Dutse Alhaji, Abuja pleaded guilty to a count of negligent conduct and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman however, gave the convict an option of an N10,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Sale Junaidu of Kaduna Road, Niger State reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station on March 28.

Ogada said on March 5, the complainant gave the convict his Boxer Bajaj motorcycle for commercial purposes and to remit N7,000 weekly.

He told the court that the complainant warned the convict not to park or ride on the expressway to avoid arrest by the FCT task force.

The police said that on March 15, the convict out of negligence, rode on the expressway and the task force seized the motorcycle from him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 196 of the Penal Code.