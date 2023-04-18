Okada man gets 10 strokes of cane for snatching woman’s handbag

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 22-year-old motorcyclist, Usman Bala, be given 10 strokes of the cane for snatching a woman’s handbag.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel gave the order following a guilty plea entered by Bala.

Bala had begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Magistrate Emmanuel held that the court will not be lenient with Bala the next time he appears before it.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that Rahila Sanusi of Kano Road Kaduna, reported the case at Gabasawa Police Station on April 13.

Leo told the court that the convict committed the offence at about 6.30 p.m., on Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.

He said the handbag contained the complainant’s cell phone, IPad and other valuable items.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation and interrogation, the convict admitted to have committed the offence.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.