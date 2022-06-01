Okada Ban: Lekki Resident Association pledges support to security agents for implementation

Lekki Phase I Resident Association has pledged to work closely with Lagos State Government and security agents to ensure that commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders, are totally banned in the area.

The association’s Chairman, Yomi Idowu, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, following the June 1 enforcement of the ban by the state government.

The state government had, on May 18, announced the ban on okada riders from operating in six local government areas, including Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa.

Some Lekki residents had, on May 19, taken to the streets of Lekki Phase I to express their grievances against the menace of okada riders, while calling on government to immediately enforce the prohibition.

They also reacted to an incident that occurred at Admiralty area of Lekki, where the death of a sound engineer, identified simply as David, was, on May 12, linked to suspected motorcyclists.

A NAN correspondent, who was in Iti-Osa, one of the six LGAs where the ban was to be enforced, reports that no okada rider was seen in the area, except some dispatch riders.

“We are supporting the government, because these are our lives. We’ve been doing that even before the June 1 date and there are less okadas now.

“So, whatever the government brings, we can add ours so that we can all work together,’’ he said.

The chairman said that the association would soon inaugurate about 60 new buses in the area to add to the shuttle buses currently plying the road, to cushion the effect of the okada ban on passengers.

He said that awareness campaigns were also being carried out to encourage residents to use the shuttle buses provided.

“Residents are all aware of what is going on and are working together to keep the area safe for people to live in,” Idowu said.