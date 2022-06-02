Okada Ban: Lagos Police arrest 16, impound 140 motorcycles

No fewer than 16 motorcyclists and their passengers were arrested on Wednesday in various Local Government Areas of Lagos State.

The spokesman, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the figures to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Hundeyin said: “About 16 riders and passengers were arrested and immediately taken to nearest mobile court.

“Also, 140 motorcycles were impounded and still counting.”

NAN reports that on May 18, 2022, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a fresh and total ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, on all highways in six Local Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State.

The affected areas are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Apapa.

NAN further reports that the Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, inaugurated an “Anti-Okada Squad” to enforce the ban.

About 600 newly-recruited members of the squad attended an orientation held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

Hundyin said the Command was ready to carry out enforcement of the ban to the letter and warned commercial motorcyclists to stay clear off the banned routes.

NAN.