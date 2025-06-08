Ojude Oba: Governor Abiodun turns out in style + Video

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has turned out in style at the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival.
At the festival, which is held annually, Abiodun was seen in a video showing off his attire: danshiki and shoro, with a matching cap and fitting shoe.
The festival, which is held in Ijebu-Ode, had a lot more glamour this year, with the Minister of Culture and Creative Economy, Minister Hannatu Musawa, turning out in a stunning outfit.
The King of Steeze, Farooq Oreagba, who turned heads at last year’s festival, is back and better this year.