Ojude Oba: Governor Abiodun turns out in style + Video

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has turned out in style at the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival.

At the festival, which is held annually, Abiodun was seen in a video showing off his attire: danshiki and shoro, with a matching cap and fitting shoe.

The festival, which is held in Ijebu-Ode, had a lot more glamour this year, with the Minister of Culture and Creative Economy, Minister Hannatu Musawa, turning out in a stunning outfit.

The King of Steeze, Farooq Oreagba, who turned heads at last year’s festival, is back and better this year.

