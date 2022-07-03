Ojude Oba: Committee lauds Rite Foods for sponsorship of cultural heritage

The Ojude Oba Festival 2022 planning committee has commended Nigeria’s beverage giant, Rite Foods Limited, for its commitment to promoting the cultural heritage of the Ijebu people through the sponsorship of the Ojude-Oba Festival 2022 tagged “The Return of the Ojude-Oba”.

The beverage giant known for refreshing consumers with various flavours of revitalizing carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, tasty on-the-go sausages and fruit drinks across the country and continent, is the official beverage sponsor of this year’s Ojude-Oba festival.

The commendation came at a press conference which was held at Awujale’s palace in Ijebu Ode on Friday to officially flag off the festival slated to hold on Monday, July 11th 2022 at the ancient town of Ijebu Ode.

Chief Fassy Yusuf, the Baagbimo of Ijebuland and festival coordinator, while speaking at the press conference, said that Rite Foods Limited has demonstrated its commitment to promoting the cultural heritage of the Ijebu people through the sponsorship and urged the company to maintain its record of celebrating the people’s culture.

“Rite Foods Limited has always come through for us in situations like this and we must commend them for the effort to promote the cultural heritage of our people. It is our prayer that the company keeps growing in leaps and bounds,” the festival coordinator echoed.

Boluwatife Adedugbe, Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, restated her company’s commitment to the promotion of cultural heritage of its people and communities in which it operates. According to her, Rite Foods Limited prides itself as true sons of the soil by joining all sons and daughters of Ijebuland to celebrate the age long festival to honour the paramount ruler of the land.

“For us at Rite Foods Limited, Ojude-Oba is about celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Ijebu people, most especially by paying homage to the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba II. We will always commit to celebrating the Ijebu people and our royal father who bestrides the traditional institution of his people like a colossus; he is an incorruptible leader and statesman who personifies a sagacious, courageous, charismatic, dependable and reliable leader which aligns with our values of excellence and integrity at Rite Foods Limited”, she stated.

The Brand Manager also used the occasion to announce that the festival will provide an opportunity for consumers to experience its newly launched refreshing Sosa fruit drink.

“The platform will be used as another avenue to make a laudable statement on the Rite Foods Ltd just launched refreshing Sosa Fruit Drink”, she added. The sosa fruit drink is available in five flavours – Orange; Apple; Orange, Passion, Mango; Mixed Berries; and Cranberry. All flavours are available for consumers in 35cl and 1Litre packs.

The annual Ojude-Oba Festival is a spectacular celebration of the Ijebu nation of South-Western Nigeria. This age-long cultural heritage and festival of the Ijebus has been in existence for over two centuries and the festival is a classic example and manifestation of religious tolerance in Ijebu land.

The host of the festival, the Awujale of Ijebuland, HRM Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona (CFR) Ogbagba II, will be joined by the special guest of honour, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu and other top dignitaries, traditional rulers and captains of industries from across the country.

Rite Foods Limited which prides itself as a company with the highest number of brands in its sector is set to win the hearts of multitudes of consumers from all walks of life with its array of refreshing brands to give quality satisfaction to all who would grace the Ojude-Oba Festival 2022.