Ojude Oba 2025: Over 100m global participants expected — Organisers

No fewer than 100 million people are expected to participate in the 2025 edition of the globally renowned Ojude Oba Festival, the event’s organising committee has revealed.

The Coordinator of the Ojude Oba Festival Committee, Dr. Fassy Yusuf, disclosed this on Friday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Yusuf said the festival was scheduled to hold on Sunday in Ijebu-Ode in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

He described the more than 200-year-old festival as a vital cultural heritage for the Ijebu people and a beacon of Nigeria’s rich traditions.

“The festival is expected to draw Ijebu sons and daughters from across the world, along with tourists and dignitaries eager to witness the vibrant celebration of culture, fashion, and tradition at the Utoro Centre in Ijebu-Ode,” he said.

He noted that the estimated 100 million participants include approximately 200,000 people expected to converge at the main pavilion and surrounding Utoro Centre.

Yusuf added: “Additionally, between two and three million attendees are expected across Ijebu towns and other parts of Ogun.

“Besides the physical turnout, millions more will be watching online through various live streaming platforms globally.”

Yusuf assured intending participants of a safe and hitch-free celebration, assuring that comprehensive security measures were being put in place.

“The Nigerian Police, NSCDC, DSS, the military, Amotekun Corps, and the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, among others, will be fully deployed to prevent any breach of security,” he said.

According to Yusuf, the Ojude Oba Festival is not only a unifying force for the Ijebu people, but also boosts local economies and promotes Nigerian culture on the global stage.

He said: “This festival showcases our collective pride, unity, and cultural strength.

“We will not allow any hoodlums or miscreants to disrupt this landmark event.”

Yusuf also expressed appreciation to corporate sponsors and stakeholders for their continuous support, noting that such partnerships reflected shared values of inclusiveness, cultural pride, and national development.

NAN reports that the festival will feature colourful regalia, age-grade (Regberegbe) processions, equestrian displays, and spirited cultural celebrations.

