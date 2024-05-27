Ojokoro residents lament poor power supply, accuse Ikeja Electric of neglect

Some residents of Ojokoro under Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State, have been exposed to further social and economic hardship, due to a challenging power supply, a horrible experience that has been blamed on the neglect, inefficiency, incompetence and frustration on the parts of Ikeja Electric and its staff.

The communities that have been hit by the ensuing horrible but avoidable experience are those connected to Agbe road and Beckley feeders, as indicated in the IE distribution map.

Following the unfolding challenges, residents connected to over 450 transformers with over 80,000 prepaid meters, have been subjected to load shedding, resulting in a very frustrating and archaic “one day on, and one day off” arrangements – for the affected IE customers.

Affected in this terrible and socially backward, as well as economic-unfriendly situation, which started since January 2024 are customers on Aina 2 and Beckley substations.

The sub-stations are connected to Beckley Feeder.

Investigation by the eagleonline indicated that the crux of the matter is the damage of “GAS CHAMBER BREAKER ”, which is controlling the sub-stations to supply Beckley and Agbe road.

It was gathered that the damage occurred in December, 2023.

Shockingly, the equipment in question has been confirmed to be old, weak, as well as outdated.

This, the eagleonline learnt, informed the claims that the breaker is very expensive and has been estimated to be over N30 million per one. It is also said to be very scarce in the market.

Investigations showed that IE has allegedly made a move to procure the damaged equipment, but claimed that the obsolete brand and model is very expensive and not readily available.

When confronted with this challenge, which ordinarily, a focus and efficient business organisation would have taken a prompt and radical decision to address, no drastic step was taken, hence, resorted to barbaric Feeder load shedding – a day on and a day off.

Regarding inefficiency and incompetence, it was learnt that aside from the issue of Feeder load shedding, IE customers in Ojokoro enclave are also confronted with, other challenges, emanating from transformer load shedding.

To worsen the situation, the residents hardly use six hours power supply – on the day they are supposed to have supply. This is apart from the recent and persistent general system collapse in the country.

As at today, residents complained that they hardly have supply earlier than 4:00pm – the day they are supposed to be lit.

The experience has been bearish, hurtful and since impeded good social life and flourishing community economy.

Worried by the situation, some inhabitants, under the banner of Irawo Owuro Youths visited the Fagba Undertaking Office, Olayiwola, new Oko Oba, in April, to lodge complaint on the poor power supply situation, vis-a-vis its social and economic effects on the community

The youths were told to formalise their complaints. In doing this, a letter detailing the saga was written and delivered physically at the Fagba Undertaking Office.

However, over a month after, nothing has been done and no formal communication to the concerned communities.

Given their experience so far on the matter, the affected residents have reached conclusion and declared that their plight, if it were to be in a normal clime is avoidable, but crises of a rotten system and endemic corruption in Nigerian society resulted in the laxity of IE and members of its staff.

The residents argued that IE has failed to prioritise their ordeals, simply because the communities are not under customers classified under BAND A – who enjoy almost all the supply sold to it by the transmission company.

“It is obvious IE substation equipment is obsolete and is not ready to invest in procuring new modern equipment for efficient power distribution business. They only want to take from the customers and later use the gains to gradually invest and improve in their dealings.

“They are not ready to use their personal funds to buy new equipment that would make them deliver efficiently to their customers’’ an enraged resident, Segun Adekanbi told The Eagleonline.

Responding to alleged frustration among the country Discos’ investors – due to low income, the affected residents in various interviews faulted the claims, arguing that the position was offensive and unjustifiable.

They queried why the challenges are being pronounced now that most customers are metred, unlike the era of estimated billings – when customers were exploited freely, widely and unquestionably?

They declared that most of the Disco firm and their staff before and now have their hands stained with blood, and this obviously accounts for their failure to attend to many pressing and urgent situations confronting them.

Moving forward, the residents told The Eagleonline that the threat – to revoke the Discos operational licence which was later dropped by the previous administration is actually the best way to go – to pave the way for total overhauling of the distribution sub sector of the power industry.

They are also calling on the Federal Government to remove the perceived impediments in the new power Law assented to by President Bola Tinubu last year.

They maintained that if the law is allowed to be implemented to the letter, the power sector would be truly liberalised and no customer would be at the mercy of the inefficient and corrupt Disco anymore.

As obtained by The Eagleonline, the communities demand as follows:

1 That the faulty gas chamber breaker should be replaced before the end of this month (May) 2024. If not, the community will not hesitate to storm IE offices across the area of jurisdiction

2. That IE should step the communities down from the present TARIFF PLAN, BAND C to other plans that equate to the hours of supply they are currently having.

3. That the IE Headquarters technical department handling the matter is taking the suffering communities for granted.

4 That Fagba Undertaking and Business Office are only meant to manage the business activities of the sub stations that are under them.

A resident who doesn’t want his name mentioned, but who is very familiar with the activities in the power terrain told The Eagleonline: “We know it’s a planned work between them and their headquarters because, mere looking at the business angle, to maintain such rotation (load shedding) requires human resources, waste of time and huge capital resources, but Fagba Undertaking is comfortable, running the errands and of course, with loss on their part.

“So it is a testimony that they are doing these things intentionally”.

The Eagleonline sought the side of IE through its Public Relations Officer, Kingsley Okotie.

Okotie’s mobile line was called and message was sent to his WhatsApp, but none received either verbal or text replies.