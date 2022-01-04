Ojodu truck crash: Lagos Commissioner for Education, top State’s officials visit affected schools

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that two of the pupils hit by a truck last December 7 in Ojodu areas of Lagos State are still hospitalized.

The State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, made the confirmation when she other top government officials paid a solidarity visit to the affected schools Tuesday.

Recall that two pupils died in the accident.

To kick off resumption for the second term, the commissioner and other top education officials participated in the assemblies of four schools in the Ojodu axis whose pupils were involved in the accident.

The Commissioner and other visitors commiserated with the pupils of Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Secondary School, Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Grammar School, Ojodu Junior High School, and Omole Junior High School.

“All the top officials in the education ministry are here. We decided ‘let’s go and hold assembly with them; let them know they are much loved, much appreciated.’

“We thank Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. During that period, he was really with us. He settled the bills.

“Some of the victims still have POP on their arms and legs. They have all been discharged except for two who are still in the hospital.



“We will find ways to support them,” the Commissioner said at the Babs Fafunwa Millennium schools.

Adefisayo charged the pupils to be focused on their studies and do their best to excel.

“Remember you are a star. In whatever you do you will be great. What does a star do, it shines so go out and shine and be the best you can be,” she said at Ojodu Junior High School.

Mrs. Adefisayo also thanked the principals of the schools, who she said went beyond the call of duty visiting the pupils in the hospitals after the accident.

The TG/PS Education District VI, Okelola Oludara, who is in charge of the affected schools and the Lagos SUBEB Chairman, Alawiye-King also counselled the pupils.

While Okelola urged them to be careful using the roads to and from school, Alawiye-King urged them to shun social vices.

Apart from the two pupils who died and the 12 others initially reported injured when the incident occurred last month, The Nation learnt that many other parents came up later to report that their wards were injured bringing the number to 22.

One of them was recently transferred to the intensive care of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The pupils will commence their first term examination next week.

Mrs. Adefisayo (with the microphone) standing with other officials while addressing pupils at the Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Secondary School complex.

Mrs. Adefisayo was accompanied by the chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Wahab Alawiye-King; the Permanent Secretary, Abayomi Abolaji; and the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretaries of four education districts.