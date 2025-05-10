Ojo-Lanre begs Tinubu to invest in Nigeria’s 45 waterfalls for tourism revenue 

In a powerful call to action, Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre, the Director General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, has urged President Bola Tinubu to unlock the vast economic potential of the nation’s 45 waterfalls for tourism revenue.

The Tourism Ambassador and seasoned journalist made the demand of the government in a statement obtained by The Eagle Online on Saturday.

Ojo-Lanre lamented that despite Nigeria’s incredible natural and cultural resources, the tourism sector remains largely underdeveloped, leaving countless opportunities untapped, especially the over 45 spectacular waterfalls that dot the tourism landscape of Nigeria .

With over 45 breathtaking waterfalls across the country, including FarinRuwa Waterfall in Nasarawa State; Ayinkunugba Waterfall, Oke-Ila, Osun State; and Agbokim Waterfall, Calabar, Cross River State, the potential for revenue generation and job creation is immense, he said.

He emphasised that the nation is lagging far behind when it comes to developing these natural wonders to international standards.

He pointed out: “Waterfalls are not just beautiful—they are revenue generators, job creators, and image builders.

“If Zimbabwe can earn over a billion dollars annually from just one waterfall, what is stopping Nigeria from doing even more with 45?”

According to Ojo-Lanre, recent analyses demonstrate that a modest investment of N3 billion in each waterfall site could result in significant economic opportunities, including the creation of 1,000 direct jobs per waterfall, translating to an impressive 45,000 new jobs nationally.

In addition to job creation, the potential annual revenue is staggering, he said.

With a conservative estimate of 100,000 visitors per waterfall spending N15,000 each, he said the potential revenue could reach N67.5 billion annually across all sites.

This figure, he added, could be even greater with effective marketing and branding.

In the light of such findings, Ojo-Lanre called for a targeted investment strategy and a shift in national policy to declare tourism an economic emergency sector.

He recommended establishing a Waterfall Development Fund, which would allocate a minimum of N3 billion for the enhancement of each waterfall site.

Furthermore, he suggested partnering with the private sector through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to share the risks and rewards of investment.

Essential infrastructure investments are also needed, including access roads, eco-friendly lodges, and visitor centres to facilitate tourist access, he said.

Empowering local communities through hospitality training and engaging them in cultural tourism activities will also play a critical role in this endeavour, the tourism expert said, adding: “Finally, a national campaign to market Nigeria as the ‘Land of 45 Waterfalls’ could attract both local and international tourists.

“The time has come to shift our focus—from potential to productivity, from neglect to investment, and most importantly, from lamentation to implementation.

“Let’s activate our waterfalls—an underutilised natural asset that can play a fundamental role in transforming Nigeria’s economy.

“As Nigeria grapples with economic challenges, embracing the tourism sector, particularly through the development of its waterfalls, could catalyse substantial growth and sustainability in the nation’s landscape.”

