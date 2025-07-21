Oil theft: Troops nab 62 suspects, confiscate 350,000 litres of stolen products

Troops of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army have apprehended 62 suspects associated with oil theft, vandalism and other related crimes in Niger Delta.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations.

Danjuma said the troops had continued to dismantle illegal bunkering enclaves and disrupt their supply chains, confiscating over 350,000 litres of stolen petroleum products across the joint operation area.

He said the operations were conducted between July 14 and July 20, 2025 in collaboration with other security agencies in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom States.

He said: “The operations led to the arrest of 62 suspected economic saboteurs, the deactivation of fourteen illegal refining sites, and seizure of five boats.

“In Rivers, around an abandoned wellhead at Joinkrama 4 in Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA), troops deactivated six illegal refining sites.

“Additionally, six large ovens, reservoirs, and receivers containing approximately 300,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 21,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), were handled inline with subsisting operational mandates.

“Other items recovered at the site included a generator set, welding machine, and several shovels.”

Danjuma said that several illegal refining sites were dismantled around Obiafor in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

He added that three dug-out pits were discovered, two filled with 5,700 litres of stolen crude and one containing unquantified stolen automotive gas oil (AGO), as well as two boats loaded with ten sacks of condensates intercepted at the riverside in Obiafor.

The Army spokesman said the troops also intercepted a Sienna vehicle with no registration number loaded with 32 sacks filled with over 1,920 litres of stolen AGO at Elele Town in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

He added: “Likewise, an illegal connection point was discovered, along with a dug-out pit filled with over 1,200 litres of condensates.

“Recovered items included three 150-meter-long hoses, eight metal drums, and several ovens set up for illicit refining.”

Danjuma said that troops also deactivated four illegal refining sites and four dug-out pits around Biseni in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He added that over 10,000 litres of stolen AGO were confiscated, and five cooking ovens were dismantled, adding that troops were also combing the creeks and rivulets to crack down on economic saboteurs.

He said that troops had following a tip off projected force from Javel Sharp Sand Waterside to Gana Road in Sapele LGA of Delta State, where two suspected oil thieves were apprehended with two boats loaded with 30 cellophane bags filled with over 1,500 litres of illegally refined AGO.

According to him, troops have continued to dominate the operational landscape, effectively denying criminal elements freedom of action in Akwa Ibom State.

Danjuma added: “The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, commended the troops for their successes.

“He charged them to sustain the operational tempo to continue denying economic saboteurs any freedom of action.”

