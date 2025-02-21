Oil theft: Tantita seeks stronger synergy with NSCDC, others

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, appointed by the Federal Government, has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with government security agencies in the fight against crude oil theft.

The TSSNL is a private pipeline security outfit engaged by the Federal Government to secure the nation’s pipeline assets.

TSSNL Managing Director, Chief Kestin Pondi, gave the assurance on Thursday at the company’s operational head office in Warri, Delta State.

Pondi spoke during a courtesy visit by the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, to the company.

The Managing Director said that crude oil production had increased to approximately two million barrels per day, attributing the rise to effective collaborations.

He also noted that aquatic life in coastal areas had improved significantly and that the environment was gradually recovering.

He said: “Before 2022, oil production was within the neighbourhood of 600 barrels per day.

“But as of today, crude oil production has surpassed about two million bpd.

“Our waters are now very clean, aquatic life has returned, and our people can fish again, thanks to Tantita.

“The success is largely due to collaboration, but it has not been without challenges.

“We have lost personnel, which is a very sad situation.”

Pondi expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for the private pipeline security outfit to operate.

He also thanked the NSCDC boss for the visit, noting that it served as a morale booster for the personnel and Tantita.

He said: “We sincerely welcome you to Tantita, we value the collaboration and we are going to sustain it.

“On your own part, you should keep the collaboration flying.

“We work as a family.

“That is why we are achieving success.”

The Managing Director recalled that there were no incidents of pipeline vandalism in the early ’90s and expressed hope that the country would return to that era.

In response, Dr. Audi thanked the TSSNL management for the warm reception, stating: “This visit is part of my operational tour of the Niger Delta.

“I am on tour to assess security operations in the region, and I must commend Tantita for its efforts.

“Tantita is not the only one securing pipelines, but you are doing very well and that is why we have maintained a strong collaboration.

“We will continue to work together because our ultimate goal is the same: ensuring safety and security in the oil sector.”

In attendance were Brigadier General Efe Edafioghor (retd.), General Manager of TSSNL, NSCDC personnel, and other dignitaries.

