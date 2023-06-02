Oil Theft: Sowore attacks Tinubu, says he’s confused on directive to Service Chiefs

The Presidential candidate of the opposition African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a confused man.

Sowore made this known in a tweet Friday, June 2, 2023, while reacting to his directive to service chiefs and heads of security as well as intelligence agencies Thursday to deal with perpetrators of oil theft.

During his maiden official meeting with service chiefs and intelligence heads, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Tinubu directed service chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies to “crush” perpetrators of oil theft, saying that his administration would not tolerate the menace.

Tinubu vowed under his watch, insecurity would not bring Nigeria to its knees while other countries record achievements in key sectors of their economies.

However, skeptical Sowore, posted that the directive would be futile, describing Tinubu as a “very confused” individual.

The AAC Chieftain alleged that the service chiefs, heads of security and intelligence agencies are also “professionally and massively” engaged in the oil theft menace.

Sowore tweeted: @officialABAT is confused! Very confused! He is asking those “professionally” and massively carrying out oil theft to crush those involved in “oil theft!”

He also slammed the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, describing their administration as a total failure.

The tweet reads: “Failure par excellence! The end of an error! @ProfOsinbajo returned back from Abuja having done absolutely nothing to make Nigeria better than he met it! @ProfOsinbajo and @MBuhari destroyed Nigeria as a tag team. As my secondary school principal used to say: “Bose Lo, Lose Bo!” (BL,LB) -(He went empty handed and returned empty handed).”