Oil theft: Security operatives set impounded vessel ablaze + Video of arrest

The TANTITA Security Services Limited and the Joint Task Force of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on Tuesday set ablaze MT TURA 11 vessel with 150,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Delta State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the vessel was arrested while siphoning crude oil from a platform jacket.

The arrest was effected on Saturday on the Escravos River, off Ondo State.

NAN also reports that the 500 metric tons capacity vessel had 12 crew on board.

The vessel was set ablaze at Bennett Island, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Addressing newsmen, Captain Warredi Enisuoh, Executive Director, Technical and Operations of TANTITA, said the decision to destroy the vessel would served as deterrent to oil thieves, their sponsors and international partners.

He warned investors who indulge in the illicit business of oil theft to desist or prepare to lose their assets

Enisuoh said the security outfit in collaboration with Nigeria security agencies would make the perpetrators uncomfortable with the illegal trade.

He said: “The whole idea of destroying the vessel is to send a message to investors in the waterways who indulged in oil theft to be prepared to lose their assets.

“It is not going to be business as usual.

“It doesn’t end here.

“Government is doing everything possible to ensure that this illegality is stopped.”

The officials of the Operation DELTA SAFE, led by its Commandant, Vice Admiral Eugenio Ferreira, were in attendance to witness the destruction of the vessel.