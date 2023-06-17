Oil theft: Group tackles Dokubo, counters his allegations unfounded

A Non-Governmental Organization, Unity Advocacy Group, (UAG), has condemned allegations by ex-militant, Asari Dokubo, that some Nigerian military personnel are behind most of the oil thefts in the country.

The group, in a statement by its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, Friday, accused Dokubo of being economical with the truth.

Dokubo levelled the allegations against the military while addressing newsmen after his meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Aigbedion, Dokubo could have gone ahead and lobby for political patronage without raising unfounded allegations.

“Asari Dokubo can meet President Bola Tinubu and offer suggestions on the way forward, if he has it, without raising unfounded allegations at a time the new government is trying to settle down and proffer solutions to the economic crisis in the country.

“Even volunteering to use his boys to assist in tackling oil theft raises an eye brow and is more of selfish endeavour.

“Would the military and other security agencies have come in to the region if there had been no oil theft?

“Who are the real actors that are angry with anti-crude theft operations?

“Can Asari Dokubo mention names of the culprits, if he has them?,” the group queried.

Aigbedion said the Armed Forces under Gen. Lucky Irabor, should be commended for its sincere approach towards unraveling oil theft in the Niger Delta.

According to him, Nigerians are aware that no other Chief of Defence Staff has visited the sites of oil-theft like the present CDS.

“Asari Dokubo and other persons in the region should reciprocate the sincerity exhibited by the leadership of the armed forces and chart a way forward,” he said.