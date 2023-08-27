Oil Theft: FG lauds Tantita for securing pipelines

The Federal Government has expressed gratitude to the management of Tantita Security Services Limited for their efforts in pipeline protection in the Niger Delta region.

The Eagle Online recalls the firm is owned by a former Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo.

The firm had entered into a N48 billion contract with the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to secure part of the country’s oil pipeline.

Speaking on Saturday during a tour of oil facilities in the Niger Delta, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said Tantita had done well for the country.

Lokpobiri, who was accompanied on the tour by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, among others, said: “We’re here because of the problem of pipeline vandalisation and illegal bunkering that is going on in the Niger Delta.

“I believe that it has become an existential problem and we need to fight them.

“We need to fight these criminals to submission.

“What is happening here is so bad that we cannot even know the implications unless maybe when people start dying in their numbers that is when people will know that a few persons who were profiting from this crime are here to wipe all of them out.

“So, as a responsible government, we have decided that we are going to put a stop to it.

“We are going to work with stakeholders to ensure that we stop all this nonsense in our society.

“We are not going to allow them.

“I also want to use the opportunity to express our gratitude to Tantita that has been commissioned by the NNPCL to be able to do some work but we are going to do a lot more.”

Ribadu said the Federal Government would sustain its partnership with Tantita Security Services Limited to curb the crime of pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta.

He said the Federal Government will soon take additional measures to ensure that things change for the better in pipeline security.

He said: “We have done very well to get to where we are now.

“We are certainly going to take more measures.

“So far, things are beginning to change.

“Give us little time and you will see things change for the better.”