Oil theft allegation: Traditional ruler berates Asari Dokubo

The Olowu of Kuta in Osun, Oba Adekunle-Makama Tegbosun III, has cautioned former militant leader, Asari Dokubo against demoralising the military fighting to end oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The traditional ruler said in a statement issued to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday, that it was unacceptable for anyone to ridicule the Nigerian military.

He said, “The outburst of Dokubo that the military was responsible for oil theft in the Niger Delta region after his visit to Mr President was unbecoming.

“It is a betrayal of trust. Why should he use the presidential press gallery to make such statement that is capable of demoralising our military.

“Also, if he has information about some unscrupulous elements in the military involved in oil theft, he can pass it unto Mr President without that undue sensationalism,” Tegbosun said.

According to him, the statement is unbecoming and tantamount to deliberate attempt to break the spirit of the Nigerian military fighting on all fronts to secure the country.

Tegbosun urged Nigerians to give total support to the military in order to ensure peace and unity in the country.