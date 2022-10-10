Oil Theft: 58 illegal points uncovered so far in Delta, Bayelsa – Tompolo

About 58 illegal oil points have been discovered so far since the operation to end oil theft on the waterways of Delta and Bayelsa States began.

Rx-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, disclosed this on Sunday at a news briefing.

At the news briefing in Oporoza area of Delta State, Tompolo spoke on the discovery of a 4km illegal crude oil pipeline in the Forcados area of the State.

He said: “I think we have found over 58 points that have been tapped in both Delta and Bayelsa states.”

According to him, with this breakthrough, stakeholders in the region are optimistic that the war against crude oil theft will be won.

Tompolo also commended the effort of the military and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited for collaborating with him on the operation, promising to do everything possible to bring the menace to a halt.

He said: “You know, we are doing this work together with security agencies.

“We are only providing intelligence for the security people to assist to do the work.

“So, everybody – both NNPC and others – we are working together in a very good spirit now.

“The major problem is that the aquatic life of the area is gone.

“We are doing everything within our powers together with the traditional rulers and everyone to see that – with the help of the Nigerian Navy, Army DSS (Department of State Services), and everybody – we reduce this to the barest minimum so that our people can survive after this time.”

