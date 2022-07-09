Oil magnate kidnapped in 2019 abducted again by gunmen in Kogi

Gunmen have again abducted the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Always Petroleum and Energy Service Limited, Alhaji Mohammed Jamiu.

Recall that gunmen had in 2019 abducted the oil magnate from one of his petrol stations, but he was rescued by the military.

This time around, Jamiu was abducted on Saturday at his residence in Idare Quarters, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to reports, he had just returned from the Eid praying ground in Okene at about noon when gunmen stormed his residence and took him away.

The spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, Williams Ayah, confirmed the incident.

Ayah said the police had deployed arsenals to ensure his quick release.