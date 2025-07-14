Oil magnate confirms role at Penpushing 7th anniversary lecture

An oil magnate and the Executive Director of Target Petroleum Nigeria Limited, Princess Ronke Ogunremi, has confirmed her attendance as Mother of the Day at the 7th anniversary lecture of Penpushing Media, scheduled to hold on July 31, 2025.

The editorial board and planning committee of the anniversary made this known to the media in a statement it issued on Sunday.

Dr. Ogunremi was said to have agreed to be part of the event scheduled to take place at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

She is a seasoned hospitality professional, erstwhile General Manager of the popular L’Hotel Eko Meridian, Victoria Island, Lagos in the 1990s, as well as former General Manager of Gateway Hotels, Abeokuta.

The mother of the day was at a time a Board Member of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) as well as Chairman, Eko Transport Services Limited, a Lagos State Government-owned company.

The known successful oil magnate is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management as well as member of the Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, and a renowned female politician.

She attended Livingstone Academy, Apapa Road, Lagos (her Father’s School) for her primary education and also went to the prestigious Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, Lagos for her secondary education.

The profile has it that she graduated from the Northampton College of Technology, Northampton and Pitman Secretarial College, London and also a graduate of the Holiday Inn University, Memphis, United States of America (USA) and many others.

Ogunremi, a devout Christian of the Celestial Church of Christ stock, is currently into oil and gas business, and was a former staff of National Westminster Bank, known as National Provincial Bank at that time.

The octogenarian started working with Nigerian Bank For Commerce and Industry as a pioneer staff.

She left there for the Bank of Commerce and Industry and later Eko Hotels Limited, Lagos State.

She spent about 25 years at Eko Hotel, where she rose to the position of General Manager before she left.

Along the line, she went back to school to study hospitality.

