A frontline aviation oil and gas company, Star Orient Nigeria Limited, has petitioned the Central Bank of Nigeria accusing Fina Trust Micro Finance Bank of collusion and money laundering.

In a petition it addressed to the Central Bank of Nigeria, dated December 29, 2020, a copy of which was made available to The Eagle Online newspaper, Star Orient accused Fina Trust of “gross dereliction of fiduciary duty, fraudulent collusion, stealing, and money laundering.”

According to the petition, a recent audit by the company led to the resignation of its former managing director, Dare Osamo, and helped unearth several secret bank accounts opened and operated in the name of the company in several banks in the country, without authorization of the company’s board.

It said further direct engagement with Fina Trust Micro Finance Bank where such an account was duly opened revealed “illicit fund movements and spurious loans purportedly granted to the company without verifiable application by the company.”

“In seeking understanding of the origin and actors of these fraudulent economic acts, Star Orient wrote letters to the managing director of Fina Trust, who has, till date, failed to offer any satisfactory explanation regarding the purported loans,” it said.

It said that its investigations revealed that forged documents were used by its former managing director.

“Our discrete but careful investigations so far reveal that documents, including board resolutions, used by our former managing director in operating the said account with the bank were forged, to the knowledge and in connivance with some key officials of the bank,” it added.

According to the company, all requests for clarification from the bank concerning the transaction have been ignored. Rather, the bank has consistently tried to intimidate the company.

“Without addressing the core issues particularly relating to the account opening process, the bank has resorted to bullying our company and its directors with the sanction of the Credit Risk Bureau,” it noted.

The company said further in the petition: “Accordingly, we crave your kind indulgence to bring the following facts to your knowledge:

“Star Orient account with the bank was instructively opened with clear mandate by the two directors of the company at the material time with definite mandate;

“The bank on its own volition colluded with one of the directors to honour falsified documents, including board resolutions which were signed by persons not known to the company and law; the documents were instruments used to secure the purported loans from the bank, and for which the bank has continued to harass our company and its officials;

“The company does not accept responsibility for any fraudulent loan;

“The bank cannot hold our company responsible for the result of a condition brought about by its own wrongful actions.”

It also warned the general public, especially its customers, not to pay for services and products from Star Orient into any Fina Trust Micro Finance Bank account until they are advised to do so.”