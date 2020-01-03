The Nigerian Navy on Friday handed over 57 Nigerians, seven Sri-Lankans and two Ghanaians, suspected to be involved in oil bunkering, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria also reports that the seven vessels, involved in the oil bunkering and having no valid approval, were arrested by the Nigerian Navy between December 3 and December 30, 2019.

While addressing newsmen after the handing over to the EFCC, the Commandant of NN ship, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Ibrahim Shettima, said that the nation would have lost N906,250, 000, if the culprits had been successful in their operation.

“This (arrest) has prevented a huge potential loss of petroleum products for the nation.

“These illegal activities are the work of unpatriotic and criminally minded Nigerians and their collaborators,” he said.

The commandant gave the names of the seven vessels as: MV TIM BEGELE, which was laden with 381 metric tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil and was arrested on December 3.

Others are MT ZEEBRUGGE, which had 838 metric tonnes of crude oil and was arrested on Dec.12; MT JONKO, arrested on December 21 and had 1,077 metric tonnes; MV EKPERE AMAKA was arrested on December 25 and with 85 metric tonnes AGO.

Also, MV Ella, which had one Ghanaian and 6 Nigerians on board, was arrested on December 27 carrying 100 metric tonnes of AGO.

Similarly, MT IBIM, which was arrested on December 27 was laden with 840.5 metric tonnes of crude oil and had a crew of 14 Nigerians on board.

While MV LAIDA with one Ghanaian and seven Nigerians as its crew members was arrested on December 30 and was arrested carrying 180 metric tonnes of AGO.

Shettima said that after diligent interrogation and investigation, most of the vessels were en route neighbouring countries, with their illegally acquired products.