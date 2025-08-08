Ohaneze Youths slam police over Sowore detention, demand his release in 72 Hours

The youth wing of the Igbo socio political organisation, Ohaneze Youth Council, has strongly condemned the alleged violent assault and continued detention of human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, by the Nigeria Police Force, describing the incident as an assault to all revolutionary youths across the nation.

The group expressed its displeasure in a statement sighted by The Eagle Online on Friday.

The statement was co-signed by Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, National President, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) and Comrade Onuoha Eberechukwu, Chairman, OYC Anambra State & OYC National Committee Chairman on Civic Defense & Democratic Rights.

In the statement, the group decried what they termed the inhumane treatment of Sowore while in police custody and called for his immediate and unconditional release.

They lamented that Sowore sustained a serious injury to his left hand during an attempt by security operatives to forcibly move him from his detention cell to an undisclosed court at around 6:00 a.m.

“In a brazen and utterly indefensible act of state violence, they brutalized and broke his right arm, stripped him of his dignity, and whisked him away to an undisclosed location all while his case is still pending in a competent court of law.

“This shameful incident amounts to judicial sabotage, a gross violation of Sowore’s constitutional rights, and a chilling reminder of the dictatorial posture of a supposed democratic government.

“The Nigeria Police Force, which ought to be a model of justice, constitutional order, and respect for due process, has yet again proven itself to be an instrument of oppression, lawlessness, and political thuggery.

“We must ask: What manner of democracy allows security agents to desecrate the sanctity of judicial processes? What kind of Illegal Inspector General of Police allows his men to physically assault a citizen in custody, break his limbs, and carry him off like a criminal in the middle of legal proceedings?

“This is not policing; this is state-sponsored terrorism. It is cowardice in uniform. It is the brutal face of impunity, and we will not remain silent in the face of this national disgrace.

“Let it be known that the Ohanaeze Youth Council views this barbaric attack on Mr. Sowore as an attack on every Nigerian, every revolutionary Nigeria youth, and every voice of conscience in this Country.

“The youth of Nigeria will not stand idly by while a brigand and illegal Inspector General of Police uses the security apparatus of the state to silence dissent, crush opposition, and assault democracy,” the group stated.

They further warned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Nigeria Police Force, stating, “the more you treat the Nigerian people with disdain, violence, and lawless disregard, the closer you push this Country to the edge of civil unrest and anarchy.

“When those sworn to protect become the perpetrators of injustice, the people will have no choice but to defend themselves. And when the people rise, history has shown that no uniform can shield tyrants from the storm of public resistance.”

The group demanded Sowore’s immediate release, urgent medical attention, and an end to what they called “phantom charges” against him.

They also called for an independent investigation into his arrest, alleged assault, and unlawful detention, and for all implicated officers to be prosecuted.

“If these demands are not met within 72 hours, we shall begin nationwide mobilization of Nigerian youth, starting from the South-East, to demand justice through lawful means, including mass action, legal petitions, and international lobbying.

“We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated,” the statement concluded.

