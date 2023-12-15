Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide mourns Ezeife’s death

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has expressed sadness over the death of former Governor of Anambra, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, the Okwadike of Igbo-Ukwu.

This mourning was contained in a statement by signed the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on Friday in Enugu.

Ogbonnia said the group received with deep shock “the passing of yet another Igbo Titan, a one man riot squad, an erudite scholar, astute bureaucrat, a brave and thoughtful dogged fighter and an accomplished politician.”

He said Ezeife was a consistent purveyor of morals, justice and equity and a remarkable advocate of progressivism in its purest tradition.

Ogbonnia said: “When the Moshood Abiola mandate was truncated, Ezeife risked the military dungeon in the pursuit of justice.

“A detribalised patriot who warned that unless there is a re-federalisation of Nigeria and fundamental restructuring of the polity, Nigeria will continue to grope in the dark.

“Ezeife was an unwavering and steadfast personality. He was on the side of the masses, the vulnerable and the downtrodden”.

He said the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, could not withhold his emotions on hearing of the passing of ‘Okwadike’.

He lamented that the Igbo had lost some of its distinguished sons in a very short space of time with the death of Prof. George Obiozor, Prof. Joe Irukwu, and Prof. Ben Nwabue,Chief Mbazulike Amechi, Dr Sylvanus Olisanye Ebigwei and now, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

The National Publicity Secretary described Ezeife as a quintessential Igbo in all ramifications, adding that Nigeria had lost a rare gem.

“On behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and indeed all the sons and daughters of Igbo land, we send our condolences to the immediate family of Okwadike, the Igbo Ukwu community and the good people of Anambra.

“While we prepare for a befitting farewell to our illustrious son, we beseech the Almighty to grant the soul of Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife an eternal repose in His bosom,” he said.

Ezeife died at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, according to a statement issued by Rob Ezeife, on behalf of the family, on Friday.

The family said details of his burial arrangements will be announced in due course.