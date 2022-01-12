Ohaneze Ndigbo endorses Gov. Umahi’s presidential aspiration

The Youth Wing of the Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has endorsed the 2023 presidential ambition of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State,

Umahi had on Tuesday told President Muhammadu Buhari of his intension to contest for the presidential election in 2023.

Damian OKafor, National Youth Leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo, told newsmen on Wednesday in Abakaliki that Igbo youths were happy with all their sons and daughters that have declared their presidential intentions come 2023.

He said: “We believe it is the turn of Ndigbo to take the shot at the position on equity, fairness and justice.

“We should encourage eminently qualified persons.

“Encourage our Igbo sons and daughters across the party lines to make public their intentions for such position no matter their political party.

“We are waiting for our people to come out for such position.

“We cerebrated Senator Puis Anyim, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“We celebrate Governor David Umahi and Senator Orju Uzor Kalu, who have also made their intentions known and we are happy on their moves.

“We are happy and we encourage all of them, irrespective of the political parties because Ohaneze is apolitical.”

The Youth Leader also called on other parts of the country to support Igbo candidates for presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Ohaneze does not belong to any political party, we stand for good governance in the efforts to move Nigeria forward,” Okafor added.