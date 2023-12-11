Ohaneze felicitates Governor Uzodimma at 65

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has felicitated Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo as he attains 65 years of age.

This was contained in a statement by the President General of the organisation, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on Monday, in Enugu.

Iwuanyanwu described Uzodimma as a courageous, pragmatic, visionary; a patriotic charismatic and inter-ethnic connoisseur, a political giant; an enigma with profound insight, strategic thinking, overflowing large heart and an audacious achiever.

“Uzodimma is the Chairman, South East Governors Forum; the Chairman, Nigerian Progressive Governors Forum and the two-time Governor of Imo,” Iwuanyanwu said.

He said he had watched with keen interest and admiration, Uzodimma’s indefatigable passion to change the Imo narratives, since he assumed office as the governor of the state.

Iwuanyanwu stated: “Your unprecedented human empowerment; the herculean project for a sea route through the Orashi River/Oguta Lake, Degema, to the Atlantic Ocean; regular interface with the Imo leaders; and a determination to write your name in gold in the sands of time.

“In these years, you have demonstrated an awesome friendly finesse, character comeliness, democracy archetype and an incredible capacity to radiate grace under pressure.

“More importantly, your relentless zeal to uplift the Igbo in all respects is highly commendable.

“On behalf of all the structures of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, we wish Your Excellency many more years of robust health and prosperity”.