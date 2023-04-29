Ohanaeze youths blast Umahi for naming airport after Buhari

The apex Igbo socio-cultural youth organisation, Ohanaeze Youth Council, has frowned at the naming of the new airport in Ebonyi State after President Muhammadu Buhari by Governor David Umahi.

The group made its position known at a news conference addressed by its National President, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka.

At the news conference on Friday, Igboayaka described Umahi as an impenitent hypocrite and sycophant, who, after seeing that Yobe State named her International Airport after Buhari. still went ahead and named Ebonyi Airport after him.

He said: “It’s crystal clear that Governor Umahi in his desperation to become the next Senate president and seeking the endorsement of Buhari by sycophantically naming the Ebonyi Airport after him to achieve his inglorious political ambition.

“A reasonable governor with sense of history should have looked into the history line for prominent Igbo sons and daughters in Ebonyi who have carved a niche for themselves and has impacted positively in the society propelling their names in the Hall of Fame and name the Airport after such prominent individual that has done creditably well in order to encourage the upcoming generation.

“It’s obvious that both present and past governors of Igbo extraction are mere political opportunists who should not have any business with governance in civilised countries.

“Their leadership ought to have been limited to their immediate families.

“But unfortunately, we are living in this jungle country where sycophants like David Umahi emerge as governors!

“If not for their misrule, mediocrity, maladministration and mismanagement of public funds, building an airport at this era in Ebonyi wouldn’t be necessary considering that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu is not more than an hour drive from Ebonyi State.

“Governor Umahi could have utilised the funds in siting another project that would be highly beneficial and gainfully employ the teeming unemployed Ebonyi youths.

“It’s very painful that Governor Umahi and his colleagues in the South East Governors’ Forum have run out of ideas and are only interested in projects that will give them the opportunity to loot the state treasury dry.

“Such projects like a mega rice mill and rice cultivation farm could have made Ebonyi state able to feed the African continent.

“Oziza beach, a potential seaport in Afikpo that linked to Calabar Sea, by extension to Atlantic ocean has been lying in ruin in Ebonyi State since pre-colonial masters abandoned it.

“Most of the materials used in building Eastern Religion was imported through Oziza Port in those days.

“If Governor Umahi has a genuine interest in development of of Ebonyi State, the fund used in the so called international airport could have been used to dredge Oziza Beach, making it a standard seaport that could have boost rapid economic to Ebonyi State and Ndigbo at large.

“Governor Umahi should earnestly avoid shame in his life and revoke the name of the Airport and replace it with that of an illustrious Igbo personality.

“Governor David Umahi is a true definition of a con-man, otherwise how on earth would he deceive Ebonyians that Ebonyi Airport is an International airport when the Federal Government has not approved nor given Ebonyi Airport an international flight status?

“Just wondering!”