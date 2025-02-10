Ohanaeze Youth president kidnapped, police launch manhunt

The Imo State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers of the President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, who was abducted in Owerri, the state capital, on Saturday.

Imo State Police Public Relations Officer and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Henry Okoye, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

He also confirmed that Igboayaka was not arrested, but remains missing.

“The Imo Police Command has initiated an investigation to determine the whereabouts of the OYC President, Comrade Igboayaka,” Okoye stated.

He urged anyone with useful information to promptly notify the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that Igboayaka was abducted around 7pm on Saturday.

According to a source, gunmen dressed in black and numbering about seven stormed the scene in a Sienna and a Lexus SUV and took Igboayaka away.

“Since this sad news, attempts by OYC members, family, and friends to contact him have failed,” the source revealed.

His mobile lines have remained switched off.

Reacting, the President of the Igbo National Council, Chilos Godsent, urged the police to identify the gunmen responsible for Igboayaka’s abduction.

Godsent said: “His followers, family, and friends are in confusion.

“They need to know his whereabouts as soon as possible.”

