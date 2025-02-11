Ohanaeze Youth President detained, not abducted – Police

The Ebonyi State Police Command has rebutted the reported abduction of the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Igboayaka Igboayaka, saying that he was in police custody.

This was contained in a statement in Abakiliki by the command’s Spokesman and a Superintendent of Police, Joshua Ukandu.

Ukandu stated on Monday that Igboayaka was not abducted but detained by the command “over false information”.

He said: “The Ebonyi Command is aware of the information circulating in the media, alleging the abduction of the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Igboayaka, on February 8.

“To clarify the issue, Igboayaka was arrested by officers from the command based on a petition submitted to the Commissioner of Police, which alleged he disseminated false information capable of truncating peace and destabilising communities in the state.

“The command is currently investigating the allegation, and once the investigation is concluded, he will be charged to court.

“Furthermore, the command affirms its commitment to carrying out its mandate within the bounds of the law, while respecting the rights of individuals.”

