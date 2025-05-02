Ohanaeze to Oba Ewuare: Stop desperate move to annex Igbanke

The Ohanaeze Youth Council has warned the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, to stop his desperate move to annex Igbanke area of Edo State, which the group described as an Igbo town.

The Secretary General and National Publicity of the youth group, Ifeanyichukwu Nweke and Ukpabi Michael Authority, issued the warning.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, Nweke and Authority said: “Pursuant to the mandate of Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC) under the leadership of Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka as National President General to unite all Igbo indigenous communities in Igbo land.

“The Council has broadened its search for Unification of Igbo in South-South, Southeast and North Central (Kogi and Benue) areas of the Country.

“It’s a well-established fact that Ohanaeze Ndigbo WorldWide limited membership to seven states, including Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, and Rivers. However, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) led by Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka has transcended the narrow boundaries of Ndigbo in the Southeast to encompass the South-South and North Central regions of Igbo indigenous people.

“The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) is intensively promoting the unity of Ndigbo in Nigeria, who are scattered across different states. A remarkable demonstration of this unity is the recent pronouncement by the Okiko Uwa Sociocultural group, reaffirming that the Igbanke people are bona fide Igbo, and proudly acknowledging their Igbo roots despite being administratively part of Edo state.

“The Akiko Uwa Sociocultural group’s declaration on 23rd April 2025, stating that the Igbanke are the original Igbo tribe with no ancestral connection to Benin, is noteworthy. Notably, Comrade Azuka Oka Etumudon was elected National Organizing Secretary of Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC on 8th February 2025 at Owerri Imo State, marking a significant milestone in Igbo unification. Furthermore, Comrade Maryann Obu from Cross River was elected Treasurer, Comrade Ayogu Friday Welfare Secretary and Comrade Ushene LuckFavour Ex-Officio from Kogi, including Comrade Ifeanyichukwu Nweke from Benue won Secretary General during the National Convention of Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC)

“The election of Comrade Azuka Oka Etumudon into Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) as National Organizing Secretary is a historical landmark, as he becomes the first Igbanke son to occupy an elective position in Ohanaeze, thus realizing the unification of other Igbo origin in Edo State.

“In order to promote unity and inclusivity, it is necessary for Ohanaeze Ndigbo WorldWide, under the leadership of His Excellency Distinguished Sen. Azuta John Mbata, to follow the example set by the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) and amend Ohanaeze Ndigbo constitution to include indigenous Igbos from Edo, Beyelsa, Cross River, Awkwaibom, Kogi, and Benue within the Igbo sociocultural group.

“At this juncture, we categorically condemn the Benin Traditional Council’s (BTC) attempt, under the leadership of the Oba of Benin, OBA EWAURE II, to impose Benin origin on the Igbo people of Igbanke Clan in Edo state.

“It is astonishing that Oba Ewaure II, disregarding historical context, after the traditional Rulers of Igbo origin in Igbanke through Okiko Uwa Sociocultural group acknowledged their Igbo identity, issued a suspension letter on 30th April 2025 to the six most noble Traditional Rulers in Igbanke Clan, purportedly co-signed by Chief George Igie Ekhato-Obasogie (Obasogie of Benin), Chief Stanley O. Obamwonyi (Esere of Benin), Chief Ada Igbinovia (Eribo of Benin), Chief Okunoghae Edomwandagbon (Ine of Benin), Chief Edionwe Oliha (Oliha of Benin), Chief Osaro Idah (Obazelu of Benin), Chief Isaac O. Ogiemwense (Oyeoba of Benin).

“This deliberate confrontational provocative letter through Benin Traditional Council led by Oba Ewaure II of Benin and associates against Igbo traditional institutions requires immediate attention. Henceforth, we advise Oba Ewaure II of Benin to refrain from interfering in the traditional and cultural affairs of Igbanke people in Edo state.

“It is apparent that Igbanke have their traditional rulers’ titles, such as Eze/Obi, whereas elderly men hold titles like OGELE, OKPARA-UKU, NDI-ICHIE, and NDI-NZE. Also, Igbanke has a traditional priestly system headed by EZE NWA-OBU and NDI-EZE DIBIA. These factors provide significant proof and evidence that Igbanke people are a pure Igbo tribe.

“The Igbanke people have historically spoken the Ika language, which has no similarities with the language spoken by the people of Benin, who do not speak or understand Ika. Igbanke is surrounded by Ika communities, including Ekpon in Igueben LGA of Edo state to the north, Agbor and Alisimie in Ika South LGA of Delta state to the south, Mbiri in Ika North East LGA of Delta state to the east, and a natural water boundary to the west that separates it from Oghada, a Benin community in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo state.

“We therefore call on the Executive Governor of Edo state His Excellency Sen. Monday Okpebholo to warn Oba Ewaure II of Benin to stop imposing Benin ancestry to Igbanke people or changing the narrative of their origin with lies and conspiracy.”

