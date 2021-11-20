Ohanaeze to FG: Assassinating Nnamdi Kanu will end Nigeria

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said that any attempt to assassinate the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by the government will bring an end to Nigeria.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated this in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Friday.

According to the statement, the Federal Government knows the consequences of hurting British citizen in their custody.

It urged IPOB members to hold both the present and past leaders of the South East accountable for squandering the people’s resources from 1999 to date before tackling President Muhammadu Buhari.

It said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has commended President Buhari for initiating a dialogue with neutral Igbo leaders led by Pa Mbazulike Amaechi without any South-East politicians’ usual manipulative infusions. Igbo politicians are the major problem in the South-East.

“The process for the release of Nnamdi Kanu has begun with the closed-door meeting of Buhari and Igbo leaders held today (Friday) at Abuja, we hope that FG will be sincere enough to keep their side of the bargain and shouldn’t be listening to the deceitful tales of the South-East politicians.

“IPOB should channel their antagonism on the South-East politicians that have squandered the people’s resources from 1999 to date, IPOB should conduct forensic scrutiny on the financial recklessness of former South-East governors, former federal lawmakers, and others who have received allocation and constituency funds since 1999 to date, and if IPOB tackles South-East politicians, they will sit up and render their stewardship to the people, we must hold our leaders accountable, as they constitute the major problem in the southeast, Ipob should face southeast political leaders before tackling Buhari.

“Attempts to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu will end up Nigeria and the Federal Government knows the consequences of hurting a British citizen in their custody, such stories of assassination attempts is a ruse and will likely lead to creating disaffection to the already sealed deal between FG and neutral Igbo leaders to subtle put procedures for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“South-East political leaders should face the consequences of their leadership failure in the South-East over the years, IPOB should query where there are no available hospitals, schools in the rural areas of the South-East, this is the new narrative to move and it will make southeast political leaders face developmental projects rather than siphoning the wealth of the people.”