Ohanaeze reacts to IPOB’s ban of Nigeria’s National Anthem, Fulani cow in South East

The apex Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has reacted to the directives of the Indigenous People of Biafra that the Nigerian National Anthem should no longer be sang in schools in the South East and a ban placed on Fulani cows in the region.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo spoke in a statement issued by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Wednesday.

The statement was in reaction to an earlier one by the Director of Media and Publicity of the IPOB, Emma Powerful, on Monday.

Isiguzoro said: “We are in support of the ban on the consumption of Fulani cows and the use of it in Igboland for ceremonies or during festival seasons.”

“The recent insecurity challenges in southeastern Nigeria are created by killer herdsmen masquerading as cattlemen to perpetrate heinous onslaught against our local communities, the enforcement of the ban on consumption of Fulani cattle should be a protest against unhealthy and disease-infested cows being sold to Ndigbo.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has cautioned against the dangers associated with the vocalization of Biafra anthems in all public schools in the southeast as it will attract the attention of Federal Government to rescind on the request of Igbo leaders to release the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, as FG might unleash her odious bitterness on the southeast, its destructive routes to the campaign for the Igbo Presidency in 2023, and dimensional lunacy capable of fertilizing the basis for possible military raids on all public schools in southeastern Nigeria with the ongoing ” Operation Golden Dawn.

“We are saddled with the obligation to speak the truth to IPOB and others at all times, especially to prevent projects that will endanger the lives of Igbos by both internal and external organizations, reciting of Biafra anthem in public schools is now prohibited, forbidden and proscribed, as southeast is still an integral part of Nigeria, we can not afford to mislead, misinform and discombobulate our pupils into trending into a path that will attract grave consequences for Ndigbo, reciting the Biafra anthems in public schools is an invitation for the military invasion to the southeast.

“Ndigbo should flout such despicable orders of absurdity, as it will be the rationale for future deployment of military Tucson fighter jets to southeastern Nigeria.”