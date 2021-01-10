Former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Prof. George Obiozor, has been elected the President General of the pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The new President General scored 304 votes to beat two other contestants to emerge the winner at the election at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo State on Sunday.

Two other candidates: Dr. Joe Nwaorgu and Prof. Chidi Osuagwu, had before polling started pulled out of the election.

Nwaorgu and Osuagwu said they would not be part of the process.

Those present at the election venue included the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Senator Andy Uba; former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Gary Igariwe; and Archbishop of the Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma.