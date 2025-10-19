Ohanaeze faults South East exclusion from gas projects

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Forum of State Presidents has condemned the Federal Government for excluding the South East from Nigeria’s gas pipeline infrastructure.

The apex Igbo group expressed its displeasure on Saturday during a media briefing that was held in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Speaking for the forum, the Rivers State President of Ohanaeze, Livingstone Wechie, urged the Federal Government to invest in gas infrastructure across the South East.

Wechie said such investment would ensure the region benefits directly from its vast natural gas resources.

“We urge the Federal Government to establish gas infrastructure in the South East, where Nigeria holds some of its largest gas deposits,” he stated.

He described the exclusion of the region from the nation’s high-pressure gas pipeline infrastructure as unacceptable and unjustifiable.

“This continued omission, in spite of the South East’s huge gas reserves and industrial potential, reinforces the narrative of long-standing neglect,” he added.

Wechie also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to order the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said Kanu’s continued detention affects the collective psyche of the Igbo people and hinders peace efforts in the region.

“We appeal to the President to rise above sentiment and release Nnamdi Kanu so that Igbo people can have peace,” he said.

He commended President Tinubu for establishing the South-East Investment Company and the South-East Development Commission.

Wechie, however, urged the President to take more deliberate steps to integrate the Igbo into Nigeria’s governance framework.

“This will give them a greater sense of belonging and enhance political and economic inclusiveness,” he noted.

He praised Governors Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State for fostering unity and regional cooperation.

He urged Igbo political leaders to prioritise Kanu’s release to restore peace and strengthen public confidence in the Southeast.

Wechie further expressed support for the creation of Anioma State and called on the National Assembly and President Tinubu to facilitate the process.

He appreciated Senator John Mbata, the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, for promoting unity, peace, and the collective interests of the Igbo people globally.

He also encouraged Igbos at home and in the diaspora to participate actively in the ongoing voter registration exercise to enhance their political influence.